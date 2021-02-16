Panthers close in on Central-leading Lightning with 6-4 win

Tampa Bay had its six-game home winning streak halted.

TAMPA, Fla — Jonathan Huberdeau scored and led a balanced attack that included goals from six players, and the Florida Panthers gained on Central Division-leading Tampa Bay with a 6-4 victory over the Lightning.

Aleksander Barkov, Anton Stralman, Owen Tipppett, Anthony Duclair and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida, which recorded its first win in Tampa Bay since March 26. 2016, a span of eight games. Chris Driedger finished with 27 saves.

Alex Volkov scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had its six-game home winning streak halted. Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning.

Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves in his second start of the season.