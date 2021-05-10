Panthers secure home-ice advantage over Lightning with 4-0 win

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season while Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal.
The Lightning opened the game with the first all-Black line in NHL history -- Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott.
Walcott was making his NHL debut, Smith was in his fifth game of the season and Joseph has been in the lineup for all 56 Tampa Bay games in 2020-21.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- ADHD: What is it, what are the symptoms and how can I get my student diagnosed?
- Anxiety and depression up by 30% during COVID-19 pandemic
- Dunedin couple decorates entire house with mosaic tiles
- Tampa lawyer, a father of 3, identified as person found dead at Clearwater Beach
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter