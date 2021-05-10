x
Panthers secure home-ice advantage over Lightning with 4-0 win

Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular-season finale for both clubs.

Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season while Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal.

The Lightning opened the game with the first all-Black line in NHL history -- Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott. 

Walcott was making his NHL debut, Smith was in his fifth game of the season and Joseph has been in the lineup for all 56 Tampa Bay games in 2020-21.

