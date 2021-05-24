x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Panthers rookie saves 36 goals as Panthers top Lightning 4-1

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered. 

The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series. 

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.

But, Knight — the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series — stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

RELATED: Game 5: Panthers force Game 6 after Lightning lose to Florida 4-1

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 