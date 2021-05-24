Panthers rookie saves 36 goals as Panthers top Lightning 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered.
The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.
The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night.
But, Knight — the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series — stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
