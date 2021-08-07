Where to park for the Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Okay, so the Lightning won the Stanley Cup once again. Looks like lightning *does* strike in the same place twice. Now, if you are still thunderstruck and ready to celebrate, it is time to go ahead and start making your boat parade plans.
As you coordinate your blue crew and decide on a watch spot along the route, you can’t forget about planning extra time for parking. And to make your lives easier, here are 10 parking locations along the parade route to keep the fun striking.
Armature Parking Lot
📍 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Convention Center Garage
📍 141 E Brorein St, Tampa, FL 33602
Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk
📍 200N N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Poe Garage
📍 800 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Street Side Riverwalk
📍 Various meter locations
South Regional Garage
📍 301 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Green Lot Amalie
📍 655 Eunice St, Tampa, FL 33602
Garrison Street Parking Lot
📍 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
SP+ Parking Garage
📍 201 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Post Harbor Place Parking Garage
📍 800 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs with 1-0 win over Canadiens
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- Search of collapsed Florida condo shifting from rescue to recovery
- U.S. Capitol Police to open Tampa field office to investigate insurrection
- Coast Guard: 9 people missing in waters south of Key West
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter