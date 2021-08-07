x
Lightning

Where to park for the Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade

Find parking on July 12 in Tampa when you head out to celebrate the Bolts' second consecutive championship win.

TAMPA, Fla. — Okay, so the Lightning won the Stanley Cup once again. Looks like lightning *does* strike in the same place twice. Now, if you are still thunderstruck and ready to celebrate, it is time to go ahead and start making your boat parade plans. 

As you coordinate your blue crew and decide on a watch spot along the route, you can’t forget about planning extra time for parking. And to make your lives easier, here are 10 parking locations along the parade route to keep the fun striking.

Armature Parking Lot

📍  1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa Convention Center Garage

📍  141 E Brorein St, Tampa, FL 33602

Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk

📍  200N N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Poe Garage

📍  800 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Street Side Riverwalk

📍  Various meter locations

South Regional Garage

📍  301 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Green Lot Amalie

📍  655 Eunice St, Tampa, FL 33602

Garrison Street Parking Lot

📍  615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

SP+ Parking Garage

📍 201 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Post Harbor Place Parking Garage

📍  800 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

