Lightning's national anthem singer moves to ICU days after COVID-19 hospitalization, husband says

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey's husband says she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but got the delta variant from an unvaccinated person.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's beloved national anthem singer has been moved to the ICU days after she was hospitalized with COVID-19, her husband tells 10 Tampa Bay.

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey has been in the hospital since July 16 after testing positive for COVID-19. Her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr. said she was fully vaccinated but has MS, which made her more vulnerable to the delta variant.

Her husband added that she got the virus from an unvaccinated person and if she hadn't gotten the shot, "she might not be here."

Kirksey says his wife's fever got worse Tuesday night and the hospital had to move her to the ICU. "Hopefully it will break soon," he said, adding that it takes 48 hours for results.

Since news of her hospitalization broke, Lightning fans have poured out their support.

Last week, a Tampa Bay Lightning spokesperson provided the following statement, saying, “Sonya is an important member of the Lightning family and an integral part of our game day experience. We’re wishing her the best and hoping for a speedy recovery.”