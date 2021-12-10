Stamkos tallies 900th career point in win against Ottawa

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has recorded all 900 points in a Bolts uniform.

TAMPA, Fla. — On October 28, 2008, Steven Stamkos tallied his first NHL point against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A little more than 13 years later, he hits No. 900 in the 2-1 win against Ottawa inside AMALIE Arena.

Both milestone moments happened in similar fashion:

Assists to fellow superstars on the power play in quiet fashion.

"Not one of my prettiest points, but I'll take it."@TBLightning captain Steven Stamkos talks about his 900th point and the importance of the Pat Maroon line as the Bolts get ready for the third period. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Hsli29SMT5 — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) December 17, 2021

Stamkos helped set up Victor Hedman for the game-winning goal and then in the 3rd period, the Lightning faithful gave the captain a standing ovation.

"Anytime you can do anything like that at home, in a win, in front of you fans and friends and family -- it's just that much more special," Stamkos said. "Just 100 more and then that will be a really nice one, but you have to get to this to get to there, so like I said, nice to do it at home in front of the fans. That was definitely appreciated by me."

Stamkos is now 53 points away from tying Martin St. Louis for the most points in Lightning franchise history. Stamkos already holds the record for most goals at 452.

Andrei Vasilevskiy also set an NHL record against the Senators earning the most wins in a calendar year. Vasilevskiy snagged his 63rd win in 2021 breaking the record of 62, established by Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009.