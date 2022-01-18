Stamkos is heading to All-Star Game, earns fan vote

Steven Stamkos earns his seventh trip to All-Star Game, the most in Lightning franchise history.

TAMPA, Fla. — The captain has earned his spot in Las Vegas.

Thanks to fan voting, Steven Stamkos joins Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy in Sin City for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5.

With his seventh nod, Stamkos now sets a franchise record for appearances in the All-Star Game passing Martin St. Louis, who has six.

Some could argue Stamkos should have gotten in without the fan voting. He is currently seventh in the NHL with 46 points. He's also top-15 in goals and assists.

With Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point getting injured this season, Stamkos was a huge reason why this team remained one of the best in the league.

The Bolts have a 26-9-5 record and play the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:30 p.m.

He’s IN. 🤩



Join us in congratulating @RealStamkos91 on his seventh All-Star Game selection! pic.twitter.com/Og1dGNZvQx — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 18, 2022

A full list of All-Star selections are below:

2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)