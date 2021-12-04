Steven Stamkos scores in OT to lead Lightning past Bruins 3-2

The goal means Stamkos has recorded a point for the sixth straight game.

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2.

Taylor Raddysh had his first career goal, a short-handed score in the first period. Ondrej Palat also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots, and Stamkos recorded a point for the sixth straight game.