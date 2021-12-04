x
Lightning

Steven Stamkos scores in OT to lead Lightning past Bruins 3-2

The goal means Stamkos has recorded a point for the sixth straight game.
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) and Boston Bruins' Derek Forbort (28) watch as the shot by Ondrej Palat gets past Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2.

Taylor Raddysh had his first career goal, a short-handed score in the first period. Ondrej Palat also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots, and Stamkos recorded a point for the sixth straight game.

Charlie Coyle and Curtis Lazar scored after the Bruins fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins. Boston outshot the Lightning 39-25.

