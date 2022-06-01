Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ross Colton etching name into Lightning history

From his Stanley Cup Final game-winning goal to the last-second shot in Sunrise, the 25-year-old out of New Jersey is building quite the playoff legacy.

TAMPA, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky: First, I got to ask you, have you stopped [to think] about Game 2 in Sunrise and the tremendous moment you had?

Lightning forward Ross Colton: Yeah. You know, once it happened, I think I watched it, you know, maybe about 50 times on the bus ride to the airport and then once I got home. But then it was kind of a quick turnaround there between a game three and four. So, I didn't look at it too much or kind of, you know, try and get too excited about it because we still had unfinished business. But once it was over, I think I went back and just kind of admired the pass and the play itself and you know, kind of how big of a moment that was [to] get that win.

EC: Do you take a step back and think about your knack for the big moment? Not only can we go to Game 2 in Sunrise, but also last year, the Stanley Cup Final, sort of where you cemented yourself into both legacy.

RC: Yeah, I mean, it's pretty awesome just to be a part of it all, but I kind of try not to get too caught up in all those moments because, you know, I would just have to give credit to the guys that I'm on the ice with. They put me in those situations to succeed. I can go back to, you know, the Game 5 goal last year. David Savard kind of gift-wrapped a pass on the backdoor for me. I just tapped it in. So credit to him and then, you know, that pass the other night was all [Nikita Kucherov] and [Ondrej Palat] for keeping the puck in. So, it's pretty awesome to be a part of, but I just try and stay in the moment.

EC: What has switched for you? I think ever since the New Year the goals have just been racking up and you're leading this team right now in postseason goals with five, alongside Corey Perry.

RC: Yeah, I think just for me, just try and stay humble and not try and get too high. I think I struggled a little bit at the start, you know, maybe some sophomore slump or, you know, whatever you want to call it. But, it was a lot to adjust and kind of this year was, you know, tough at the start. But we have such a good group of leaders in the room who just throughout the entire season telling me, 'listen, play your game. You deserve to be here. You're here for a reason.' Stuff like that. When you hear that from Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, that goes such a long way. Once I kind of settled in, got comfortable and got some power play time, I think I just, you know, the puck started to go in.

EC: And you speak about this leadership. I mean, you're the 25-year-old young buck. There's only a handful of you guys on this team. How do you assimilate yourself into a locker room where you have so much leadership?

RC: Yeah, no, it's definitely a little different. You know, coming from the American League, like you said, everyone's young. There's not as many, you know, kids. And when I say kids, you know, the guys on the team having kids. So, it's a little different away from the rink, I think. But, those guys are such good leaders and so outspoken that they make you feel part of it right from the beginning. And then kind of helps when [the organization] goes out and trade some of your best friends away, but they bring in guys who have huge personalities and come in right away and love to chirp and lighten the mood. Then come game time, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel are ready to go. So they bring a great energy locker room.

EC: It wasn't too long ago you were at Vermont, in college, and now here you are chasing that second Stanley Cup championship.

RC: Yeah, it's pretty crazy, honestly. It feels like yesterday, I'm so thankful for my time there and definitely wouldn't be in the situation I am now if I didn't go through those two years. And then obviously my two or so years in Syracuse. So it's pretty crazy. Definitely in the summer, I like to take a step back and kind of soak it all in because during the playoffs, and in the regular season, it goes by in the blink of an eye. So it's nice to take a step back once in a while and realize how special it's been and just how thankful I am to be a part of the Lightning and to have been drafted here.

EC: Is there one piece of advice Jon Cooper has given you that's stuck with you?

RC: I mean, that's pretty tough. I think he's given me so much. And, you know, from day one, I think just the biggest thing which I touched on before was he always just says, 'play your game and be in the moment and not let the moment be too big for you.' So hearing that from him, I never try to do too much. I kind of I know my role. I love to finish hits, win faceoffs, whatever I can do to help the team win. And if we're getting two points at the end of the night, then, you know, I think I helped do my job.

EC: And then finally, as a Jersey guy, I got to ask you if there's one Bruce Springsteen song you're playing before the game. What are you listening to?