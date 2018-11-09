TAMPA, Fla. -- Steve Yzerman plans to step down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, 10Sports has confirmed.

A public announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Assistant General Manager Julien BriseBois, also a Canadian ice hockey executive, is expected to take Yzerman's place.

Helene St. James, a reporter at the Detroit Free Press, reports Yzerman told Lightning players he planned to go home to Detroit.

Yzerman is in the final year of his contract with the Lightning. He was named the Lightning's vice president and general manager in May 2010. After leading the team to the conference finals during his first 2010-11 season, he worked to rebuild the roster thereafter.

The Lightning made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015 but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yzerman was named General Manager of the Year during the annual National Hockey League awards in 2015.

Prior to serving in an administrative role, he spent his NHL playing career with the Detroit Red Wings.

#GoBolts GM Steve Yzerman will announce at 4 pm that he’s stepping down, Julien BrisBois will replace him. More to come. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 11, 2018

