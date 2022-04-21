Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

His 954th point put him ahead of Martin St. Louis for the record.

TAMPA, Fla. — A future Lightning legend added another accolade to his team resume.

Steven Stamkos became the franchise's all-time points leader after scoring a goal during Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the second period, with the Bolts up 2-0, Stamkos slapped a pass from Kucherov straight into the net.

His 954th point put him ahead of hall-of-famer Martin St. Louis for the all-time franchise record.

Stamkos started his career with the Bolts in 2008, becoming a household name for the franchise and eventually the team's captain. He was the heart and soul of the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.