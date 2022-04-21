x
Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

His 954th point put him ahead of Martin St. Louis for the record.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — A future Lightning legend added another accolade to his team resume. 

Steven Stamkos became the franchise's all-time points leader after scoring a goal during Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the second period, with the Bolts up 2-0, Stamkos slapped a pass from Kucherov straight into the net. 

His 954th point put him ahead of hall-of-famer Martin St. Louis for the all-time franchise record. 

Stamkos started his career with the Bolts in 2008, becoming a household name for the franchise and eventually the team's captain. He was the heart and soul of the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. 

