TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are currently on the road in St. Louis, taking on the Blues. However, one notable face is missing.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos, 31, won't be playing with the team on Tuesday. Instead, he'll be heading back to Tampa for the expected birth of he and his wife's second child, team spokesperson Bryan Burns says.

The Blues and Lightning will face off again on Thursday, but this time in Amalie Arena.