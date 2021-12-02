Lightning's Steven Stamkos added to NHL COVID protocol list

Yesterday Stamkos was listed as 'day-to-day' with a lower body injury.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has reportedly been added to the NHL's COVID protocol list as "unavailable."

On Thursday he was listed as "day-to-day" and sat out of the game against the Panthers due to a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Bryan Burns says Stamkos is the only Bolts player on the list at this time.

Steven Stamkos has been added to the NHL's unavailable due to COVID protocol list. Only #Bolts player on the list. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) February 12, 2021

Greg Wyshynski, Senior NHL Writer for ESPN, also tweeted the news and released a list of players added to the league's list.

NHL COVID list update:@TBLightning add Steven Stamkos@NHLFlyers add Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom (eek)@NJDevils still at 18 players@ArizonaCoyotes add John Hayden, first player they've had on the list since opening night. pic.twitter.com/Cfiw8NZDSq — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.