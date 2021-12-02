Lightning's Steven Stamkos added to NHL COVID protocol list

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has reportedly been added to the NHL's COVID protocol list as "unavailable."
On Thursday he was listed as "day-to-day" and sat out of the game against the Panthers due to a lower-body injury.
Tampa Bay Lightning reporter Bryan Burns says Stamkos is the only Bolts player on the list at this time.
Greg Wyshynski, Senior NHL Writer for ESPN, also tweeted the news and released a list of players added to the league's list.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
