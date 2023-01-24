Stamkos, Lightning back at Amalie after heavy road game schedule

Puck drop for Tampa Bay's game against Minnesota is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — After playing five games on the road, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back out on the ice Tuesday night at Amalie Arena to face off against the Minnesota Wild.

Tampa Bay recorded a 3-2 record away from home, with the two losses coming in their last couple of games.

Speaking after the Lightning's practice on Monday, head coach Jon Cooper said he wants his team to pick up their level of intensity if they're going to get back to winning ways.

"We felt like we scored enough goals to win those [road] games, we just gave up too much [goals]," Cooper said. "Whether it was fatigue, whether it was mental fatigue, we're better than that. We knocked out some good teams, we lost to some good teams, but now we're home for three games against some teams that we've struggled against this year.

"This is a big test for us and there should be a little urgency to us after we dropped out last two [games]."

Tuesday night's game will also be the first time that team captain Steven Stamkos will be welcomed by home fans after scoring his 500th NHL goal against Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

He also became the third active NHL player to reach 500 goals and 1000 points.

The team has not yet announced how Stamkos' accomplishment will be honored, but fans attending the game can expect some sort of congratulations.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a nine-game home win streak ahead of their second matchup of the season against Minnesota. Last time out, the Wild defeated the Bolts 5-1.

Fans should expect there to be plenty of goals during the game as both sides are averaging three goals per game.

Besides Stamkos, another Lightning player that may lead their team to a win is Nikita Kucherov. He has scored 18 goals with 47 assists so far this season.

Cooper will also have his eyes set on a couple of players for the Wild. Left winger Kirill Kaprizov has logged 26 goals and 30 assists for his team and defenceman Calen Addison has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

INJURIES

Lightning: Nick Perbix: day-to-day (undisclosed), Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).