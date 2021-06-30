Superstitions have a long-standing history in the NHL, and some of them are quite weird

"We're not superstitious...just a little stitious."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even the best of the best could use a little luck every now and again. That's why superstitions are a long-standing tradition for some of the biggest names in sports, hockey in particular.

Yes, they put in hours and hours of preparation, but some players feel they needed a little extra "oomph" to be successful on the ice.

: One of his superstitions involved wearing something black under his Bruins jersey; a dickey with a high neck. Espocito told the NHL, "I wore it one night against Toronto because I had a cold. Got three goals that night so I wore it ever since." Glenn Hall : Hall of Famer Glenn "Mr. Goalie" Hall was known for having one of the most bizarre rituals. Before every game, he would vomit to soothe his nerves. Not saying it worked, but 407 wins and two Cup championships? You tell us.

Other hockey superstitions, per The Hockey Writers:

Chris Chelios: Last person to put on his jersey before a game.

Last person to put on his jersey before a game. Jocelyn Thibault: Would pour water on his head six and a half minutes before a game.

Would pour water on his head six and a half minutes before a game. Joe Nieuwendyk: Ate two pieces of toast with peanut butter before every game.

Ate two pieces of toast with peanut butter before every game. Brendan Shanahan: Wore his junior hockey shoulder pads in Detroit, listened to Madonna pre-game.

Wore his junior hockey shoulder pads in Detroit, listened to Madonna pre-game. Karl Alzner: Taps stick 88 times, traces maple leaf outline before national anthems conclude.

