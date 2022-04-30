Lightning fans drop off ‘lucky charms’ for team ahead of playoffs

Lightning staff say this is the ultimate act of fandom.

TAMPA, Fla. — Jerseys, keychains, pucks and more were dropped off at Amelia Arena on Saturday. The one thing all the items have in common according to their owners is a little bit of luck.

The team will be bringing the fans' good luck items with them on the road for the playoffs.

Cindy Eicholtz says she attends every Bolts home game. Whenever they play, she wears her lightning bolt necklace for good luck. Eicholtz says it will be a little odd not wearing it for this week’s games, but she knows it's in good hands. “I’m excited to be able to provide my charm for this season,” said Eicholtz.

Heather Cameron and Sondra Cadle collect flags whenever they see them on the ground or on the side of the road. The first flag they collected was a Tampa Bay Lightning flag.

“This is our special flag mainly because it’s the first one we ever found. It kind of started our tradition,” Cameron said.

Their lucky flag is now part of the team’s lucky charm collection.

Mayor Jane Castor also stopped by the arena to drop off an item. Prior to becoming mayor, she was a police chief. She brought a Stanley Cup police badge to travel with the team.

“We can’t wait for our Bolts to bring home another Stanley cup,” Mayor Castor said.