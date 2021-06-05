Bolts fans electric after Game 4 win over Canes

Hundreds of fans celebrate outside Amalie Arena as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Tampa Bay Lightning fans gathered outside Amalie Arena for a watch party Saturday. The Bolts beat the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fans outside Amalie Arena said there's nothing like the excitement at a watch party.

"We were really missing this. We’re just enjoying it. They lifted the restrictions, we got our COVID shots and we’re ready to be back in business again," one Bolts fan, Tony Pacheco said.

Some people at the watch party have been going for years. Fans said when they can't get seats inside the arena, the watch party is a great way to celebrate.

"This is the most incredible place to watch the game," said Tari Carpenter, a longtime Bolts fan.

