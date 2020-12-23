Lightning unveil 56-game 2021 season

The Bolts open the season on Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hockey season is just weeks away, and the Tampa Bay Lightning finally unveiled their 2021 season.

The 56-game season kicks off on Jan. 13 when the Bolts face off against the Chicago Blackhawks. The regular season wraps up on May 8 at the Florida Panthers.

As part of NHL return-to-play protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lightning has been assigned to the eight-team Central Division. The Lighting will play each divisional opponent eight times, but won't compete against other divisions during the regular season.

Other teams in the Central Division include the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators. The Red Wings and the Panthers are the only other teams from the Atlantic Division to also be moved to this division through "re-alignment" as part of the league's return-to-play.

The Lightning said the team will play 28 home games and 28 away games with several series of consecutive games against the same opponents.

Find the full 2021 schedule here.

Information about possible tickets to games will be available at a later date.

