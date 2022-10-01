Lightning host Flyers in season home opener at Amalie Arena

The Bolts are looking to get back to their winning ways when the puck drops at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to even up their season record to 2-2 Tuesday as they return to Amalie Arena for the team's season home opener.

The Bolts kicked off their season last week on the road in New York, but have struggled a bit, losing two of the first three games they played. But that was then.

Now the Lightning have a chance to rebound and get back to their winning ways here at home as they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

Tickets are still available for fans who want to "Be The Thunder" for the Bolts, and prices start at around $60. You can find more information here.

Last season, Tampa Bay dominated during games played at Amalie Arena, winning 35 games, tying for 10 and only losing seven, according to the Associated Press.

Philadelphia, while currently 2-0 for the season, didn't have the best road record last season, only coming away with 11 wins, according to the AP.

Currently, the Lightning only have a couple of players out on injury — both defenseman Zach Bogosian and center Anthony Cirelli have shoulder injuries, the AP reported.

Bolts defenseman Ian Cole was initially suspended on Oct. 9 while the National Hockey League conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse posted online. The NHL on Saturday said it found no evidence to substantiate the allegations and concluded its investigation.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny," Cole said in a statement Saturday. "I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward."