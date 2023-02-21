Lightning score 4 in 2nd period; Ducks lose 6th straight

Ross Colton, Anthony Cirelli and Zach Bogosian also scored during the second-period outburst for the Lightning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Paul scored the first of four Tampa Bay goals in a span of 5:55 in the second period, and Brayden Point scored his 200th NHL goal as the Lightning dealt the Anaheim Ducks their sixth straight loss, 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Ross Colton, Anthony Cirelli and Zach Bogosian also scored during the second-period outburst for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves. Tampa Bay, which is the only team in the NHL averaging more than four goals per game at home, is 14-0-1 in its last 15 games at Amalie Arena.

Anaheim's Ryan Strome spoiled Vasilevskiy's shutout bid, scoring 6:28 into the third period. Lukas Dostal made 38 saves for the Ducks, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games and have been outscored 36-15.

Point and Corey Perry scored in the third period, and rookie defenseman Nick Perbix had three assists for Tampa Bay, which took the first 21 shots on goal in the second period before Vasilevskiy robbed Trevor Zegras with 1:09 remaining.

Paul snapped his 11-game scoring drought when he beat Dostal with a snap shot from the right circle at 7:15 of the middle period, giving the Lightning a 1-0 lead with his career-high 17th goal of the season.

Colton made it 2-0 at 9:48, scoring past Dostal with a shot from the right circle on a power play. Cirelli was left alone in front and slid a quick backhand shot past Dostal at 10:51. Bogosian scored his first of the season with a straightaway slap shot from just inside the blue line at 13:10.

Point scored a power-play goal at 1:06 of the third period. Perry, who scored 372 goals during 14 seasons with Anaheim, made it 6-0 at 2:23, before Strome got the Ducks on the board.

