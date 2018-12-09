TAMPA, Fla. -- The Syracuse Crunch and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday jointly announced a five-year extension of their affiliation agreement.

There's also an option for two additional years. The extension means top prospects for the Lightning can hone their talents in Syracuse first through the 2022-23 season.

"Time and again, the Lightning have proven -- from ownership to business and hockey operations, to coaches and players -- to be the finest organization in all of sports," Crunch owner Howard Dolgon said. "We look forward to continuing a long and successful partnership."

The affiliation between the Crunch and the Lightning began in 2012, and since then 49 players have appeared on both teams. The Crunch have seven Calder Cup Playoff series wins, including two Calder cup Finals berths.

The affiliation extension announcement comes one day after Steve Yzerman announced he was stepping down as general manager of the Lightning. Assistant General Manager Julien BriseBois took Yzerman's place as the team's seventh general manager.

BriseBois is also the general manager for the Crunch. Before coming to Tampa Bay BriseBois served as vice president of hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Crunch have qualified for the postseason in four of their six previous seasons while affiliated with the Lightning. The Crunch have made the playoffs 10 times in their first 18 seasons. Of the team's three division championships, two of them came while affiliated with the Lightning.

