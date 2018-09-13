TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday its training camp schedule and 62-man roster.
Training camp opens Thursday with medical and physical testing at Amalie Arena.
Practices start Friday at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon. The practices at the facility are free and open to the public.
The team’s annual Fan Fest is set for Sept. 23 at Amalie Arena. The event is free and open to the public. However, fans must get a mobile ticket from the team’s website.
Tampa Bay Lightning training camp schedule
Friday, Sept. 14 — Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15— Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16 — Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 17— Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19— at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20 — Off
Friday, Sept. 21— at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22— vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23 — Amalie Arena/Fan Fest, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 24— Ice Sports Forum, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 25 — vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — Off
Thursday, Sept. 27 — vs. Florida Panthers at Amway Center, Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28 — Amway Center, noon
Saturday, Sept. 29 — at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 30 — Off
Lightning 62-man training camp roster
The Lightning will trim its roster to 23 active players before the start of the regular season on Oct. 6. The team can dress 20 players during the regular season.
Forwards
Andreoff, Andy
Archambault, Oliver
Bourke, Troy
Bournival, Michael
Brassart, Brady
Callahan, Ryan
Cirelli, Anthony
Conacher, Cory
Dumont, Gabriel
Erne, Adam
Gourde, Yanni
Johnson, Tyler
Killorn, Alex
Kucherov, Nikita
Lynch, Kevin
Miller, J.T.
Palat, Ondrej
Paquette, Cedric
Point, Brayden
Stamkos, Steven
Verhaeghe, Carter
Walcott, Daniel
Defensemen
Coburn, Braydon
Dotchin, Jake
Gaunce, Cameron
Girardi, Dan
Hedman, Victor
Koekkoek, Slater
Labrie, Hubert
Masin, Dominik
McDonagh, Ryan
Sergachev, Mikhail
Stralman, Anton
Thomas, Ben
Goaltenders
Domingue, Louis
Oullette, Martin
Pasquale, Eddie
Vasilevskiy, Andrei
* Does not include players from the Prospect Showcase
