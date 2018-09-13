TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday its training camp schedule and 62-man roster.

Training camp opens Thursday with medical and physical testing at Amalie Arena.

Practices start Friday at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon. The practices at the facility are free and open to the public.

The team’s annual Fan Fest is set for Sept. 23 at Amalie Arena. The event is free and open to the public. However, fans must get a mobile ticket from the team’s website.

Tampa Bay Lightning training camp schedule

Friday, Sept. 14 — Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15— Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 — Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17— Ice Sports Forum, 8:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18 — vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19— at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20 — Off

Friday, Sept. 21— at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22— vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23 — Amalie Arena/Fan Fest, 12:30 p.m.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Monday, Sept. 24— Ice Sports Forum, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 — vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 — Off

Thursday, Sept. 27 — vs. Florida Panthers at Amway Center, Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28 — Amway Center, noon

Saturday, Sept. 29 — at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 — Off

Lightning 62-man training camp roster

The Lightning will trim its roster to 23 active players before the start of the regular season on Oct. 6. The team can dress 20 players during the regular season.

Forwards

Andreoff, Andy

Archambault, Oliver

Bourke, Troy

Bournival, Michael

Brassart, Brady

Callahan, Ryan

Cirelli, Anthony

Conacher, Cory

Dumont, Gabriel

Erne, Adam

Gourde, Yanni

Johnson, Tyler

Killorn, Alex

Kucherov, Nikita

Lynch, Kevin

Miller, J.T.

Palat, Ondrej

Paquette, Cedric

Point, Brayden

Stamkos, Steven

Verhaeghe, Carter

Walcott, Daniel

Defensemen

Coburn, Braydon

Dotchin, Jake

Gaunce, Cameron

Girardi, Dan

Hedman, Victor

Koekkoek, Slater

Labrie, Hubert

Masin, Dominik

McDonagh, Ryan

Sergachev, Mikhail

Stralman, Anton

Thomas, Ben

Goaltenders

Domingue, Louis

Oullette, Martin

Pasquale, Eddie

Vasilevskiy, Andrei

* Does not include players from the Prospect Showcase

Related: Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2018-19 preseason schedule

Previous: Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP