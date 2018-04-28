TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Saturday the information for their official watch parties for Games 3 and 4 of the second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The Bolts will host the first two games of the series at Amalie Arena. Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. ET Monday.

The series shifts to TD Garden in Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 – Wednesday, May 2

Water Works Park (next to Ulele) in Tampa

Lightning Playoff Watch Party presented by Coors Light

1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa FL 33602

Watch party starts at 5:30 p.m. Puck drop at 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Friday, May 4

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park - downtown Tampa

Lightning Playoff Watch Party at Tampa Riverfest 2018

600 N Ashley Dr., Tampa FL 33602

Riverfest activities start at 4 p.m. Puck drop at 7 p.m.

