Who's on: NHL announces Lightning available, protected lists

The NHL announced the list of names whose next team could be the Seattle Kraken.

TAMPA, Fla. — All good things, sadly, do come to an end.

The National Hockey League on Sunday announced the available and protected lists for each of the 30 NHL clubs that will provide players to the league's newest team, the Seattle Kraken, in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won't go into the next season as they were before. Some notable names on the available list include Yanni Gourde, Alex Killorn and Pat Maroon.

Others protected Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev.

The draft is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, on ESPN2.

Here's the full list:

Available:

Alex Barre-Boulet (Forward)

Blake Coleman (F)

Ross Colton (F)

Yanni Gourde (F)

Tyler Johnson (F)

Mathieu Joseph (F)

Boris Katchouk (F)

Alex Killorn (F)

Pat Maroon (F)

Boo Nieves (F)

Ondrej Palat (F)

Taylor Raddysh (F)

Gemel Smith (F)

Otto Somppi (F)

Mitchell Stephens (F)

Daniel Walcott (F)

Luke Witkowski (F)

Andreas Borgman (Defenseman)

Fredrik Claesson (D)

Sean Day (D)

Cal Foote (D)

Brian Lashoff (D)

Dominik Masin (D)

Jan Rutta (D)

David Savard (D)

Luke Schenn (D)

Ben Thomas (D)

Christopher Gibson (Goalie)

Spencer Martin (G)

Curtis McElhinney (G)

Protected:

Anthony Cirelli (Forward)

Nikita Kucherov (F)

Brayden Point (F)

Steven Stamkos (F)

Erik Cernak (Defenseman)

Victor Hedman (D)

Ryan McDonagh (D)

Mikhail Sergachev (D)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Goalie)