Lightning beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in 5 OT playoff win

The teams remained tied 2-2 for hours.
Credit: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) hits Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches during the second overtime period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — Call it revenge: Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history. 

Point scored from just above the left circle, beating Joonas Korpisalo after the goaltender made an NHL-record 85 saves. Point also scored way back in the first period of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. 

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy also was outstanding for Tampa Bay, making 61 stops. 

The teams combined for 151 shots — most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56. 

The Lightning's early exit against the Bolts last year came after the team won 62 regular-season games, tying the record set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and secured the Presidents' Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL team with the most points at the end of the season.

Tuesday's game in Toronto marked a record for the Lightning: The longest playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 111:12 set during Game 5 of the 2003 Conference Semifinals.

