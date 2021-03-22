Tyler Johnson breaks tie, Lightning beat Panthers 5-3

Riding their latest win-streak, the Lighting will hit the road for a three-game road trip.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday.

Yanni Gourde and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3-1.

Gourde scored his 11th goal of the season and has netted a goal in three straight games, the Lightning said. According to the team, Gourde matched a season-long Lightning streak set set "multiple times," the last by Point during games played March 9-13.

The Lightning opened a four-point lead over Florida in the Central Division standings.

Rookie Ross Colton picked up his second assist of the season and racked up points in four of the seven games he's played in -- two goals and two assists, the team said.

Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots.

Johnson drove down to tap in a pass from Gourde to make it 4-3. Point added an empty-netter with 14.3 seconds left.

The Lightning will hit the road for a three-game road trip. On Tuesday, March 23, the puck drops between the Bolts and the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.