x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Cirelli scores twice as Tampa Bay beats Predators 4-1

The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning Alex Killorn (17), Tyler Johnson (9), and Erik Cernak, right, celebrate a goal by teammate Anthony Cirelli against the Nashville Predators during first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

TAMPA, Fla — Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 for their fifth straight victory.

The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. Curtis McElhinney started in net and made 22 saves for the win.

Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each scored an empty-net goal in the final 98 seconds. 

Nashville's Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11:08 of the third.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 