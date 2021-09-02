Cirelli scores twice as Tampa Bay beats Predators 4-1

The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak.

TAMPA, Fla — Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 for their fifth straight victory.

The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL’s longest winning streak even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. Curtis McElhinney started in net and made 22 saves for the win.

Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos each scored an empty-net goal in the final 98 seconds.

Nashville's Dante Fabbro scored his first goal of the season on the man advantage at 11:08 of the third.