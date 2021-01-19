Long-time Lightning spokesperson leaving team for Nashville Predators

TAMPA, Fla — Bill Wickett will be leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning after more than 20 years of being the team's spokesperson.
Wickett is exiting his role as executive vice president of communications for the Lightning to join the Nashville Predators as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. He joined Tampa Bay in 1999 after working with the Detroit Pistons NBA team.
Along with being the face and voice of the Lightning's communications team, Wickett has been deeply involved in cultivating the team's image by overseeing broadcasting, game presentation, and all editorial content for the organization.
