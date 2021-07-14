Just add water: Tampa Bay Lightning unveil new championship billboard

TAMPA, Fla — Next time you get caught in the rain while driving on South Howard Avenue near MacDinton's in Tampa, keep an eye towards the sky (and the road) for a special championship billboard courtesy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The back-to-back Stanley Cup champs unveiled the billboard which says "Lightning and thunder made this..."
Does it sound like something's missing? Well, that's because on a bright and sunny Florida day, a single ingredient is missing.
On Twitter, the team hinted as to what that is.
"When it rains, it REIGNS," the Lightning said, showing an image of the billboard with the word "Reign" at the end of the sentence.
You won't have to wait long, however. If there's one thing we know about Florida summers, always keep an umbrella handy.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hillsborough GOP calls on Gov. DeSantis to stop US Capitol Police Tampa field office
- 3 people arrested as Cuba demonstrators attempted to get on I-275
- 613 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Pete as red tide continues to sweep through Tampa Bay
- Silversmith explains what it could take to repair the damaged Stanley Cup
- How does red tide affect my health?
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter