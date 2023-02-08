Lightning to host community events honoring Black History Month

The Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits showing the contribution of Black players within the sport of hockey.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a series of events in the local area to honor Black History Month.

In some of these events, the Bolts will showcase interactive exhibits to the Tampa Bay area showing the contribution of Black players, coaches and leaders within the sport of hockey, the team said in a news release.

"As a team and an organization, we are dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and are proud to celebrate the contributions and achievements of Black Americans throughout history," Vinik Sports Group Chief Operating Officer Mark Pitts said in a statement. "This month is a special time to recognize the impact of Black Americans, past and present, on the sport of hockey.

"We hope our activations will inspire future generations to continue promoting diversity and inclusiveness in all aspects of life."

Throughout February, the Lightning will visit local schools and internal training sessions to raise awareness about the importance of diversity and inclusion. They will also partner with the NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum to give people in the community a chance to learn about how Black athletes have impacted hockey through interactive exhibits.

The team says the museum will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at the Bull Market on the University of South Florida campus and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Amalie Arena Green Lot.

Against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Bolts will also honor the "Divine Nine" Black fraternities and sororities as they perform the ceremonial puck drop for the team's Black History Night game. The home game will also include a national anthem guest appearance by 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Daniel Keel.

"The Lightning will also honor the Divine Nine as the Lightning Community Heroes on February 21, each receiving one-ninth of the $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program," the team said in a statement. "These funds will benefit local students in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area through scholarships and programs that the local Alumni Chapters' leadership will administer."