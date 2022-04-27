Tampa Bay Lightning need your lucky charms this playoff season

No seriously — hand over the lucky jerseys, hats, pucks and more.

TAMPA, Fla — It's a big ask, but can the Bolts borrow your lucky jersey?

This playoff season the Tampa Bay Lightning are asking fans to lend the team their lucky items as the Bolts chase history on the road to a three-peat.

The team is asking for your lucky jerseys, keychains, hats, pucks, cups...even your lucky socks. The good luck charms will travel with Steven Stamkos, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and the rest of the hockey team as they travel in the playoffs.

The charms will also be displayed in Amalie Arena, home of the Lightning, and online.

Don't worry, you'll get your things back. The team will return your good luck charms after the season ends.

In order to share your items with the team, there's an online form that needs to be submitted. You'll also select a drop-off time to stop by Amalie Arena during the drop-off event on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

A few things to remember:

You must be the legal owner of what you're sharing

You are responsible for scheduling and paying for transportation to the arena for drop-off

There are no insurance coverage obligations for your items

Your item can be refused