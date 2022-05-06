Bolts fans hopeful in winning Eastern Conference Final after Game 3 comeback victory

Tampa Bay earned their first series win in dramatic fashion as they defeated New York 3-2 in Game 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The anticipation came down to the last minute, and Bolts fans said the wait was worth it.

They believed the team got their groove after two unfortunate losses against the New York Rangers.

"Playing at [Madison Square Garden] is a tough place to be," Bolts fan Craig Kent said. "We're back home. It's a big difference."

The Bolts completed a late three to two comeback win after Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal in the last 41 seconds of regulation to give the Bolts their first victory in the Eastern Conference Final series.

A look outside Amalie ahead of the Bolts game against the Rangers ⚡️@10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/UGJ3frDRPs — Miguel Octavio WTSP (@MiguelWTSP) June 5, 2022

"They got the fans going," Rangers fan Brian Cardona said. "Hopefully, we can put a little bit of mess into their plans."

A tough competitor like New York is hungry to bring back the trophy to their territory because the team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1994.

However, the Rangers still lead the series two to one and the Lightning will need to stack up more wins in upcoming games.

With a historic "three-peat" Stanley Cup win at stake though, giving up won't be an option for the Bolts and its fans.

“It’d be like a childhood dream. I don’t know what to say. I’d love to see it," Tampa Bay fan Mike Mccann said.

Bolts Fans are hopeful their team can ignite a winning streak after the Bolts prevailed over a nail-biting win.

They said this game marked a turning point from their previous losses.

"They came alive in this game and I think they're gonna be ready for the rest of the series," Lightning fan Patrick Brame said.