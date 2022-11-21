Bolts look to extend win streak as Bruins come to Amalie

Tampa Bay is currently on a season-high, four-game win streak.

TAMPA, Fla. — Coming off a Steven Stamkos power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their winning ways when the Boston Bruins visit Amalie Arena on Monday night.

The Bolts are currently on a season-high, four-game win streak and most of their key players are in top form, including Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev who has collected two goals and six assists for eight points over the streak.

Other players looking to keep up their momentum are center Brayden Point and right winger Nikita Kucherov. Point has six goals and 10 assists for the Lightning while Kucherov has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Boston visits Tampa Bay after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win on Saturday.

This will be the fifth time the Bolts and Bruins meet this season with the last match resulting in a 2-1 overtime win for Boston. Pastrnak also scored two goals in that game.

Two players the Lightning should keep an eye on are Hampus Lindholm, who has four goals and 14 assists for Boston, and Patrice Bergeron, who has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tampa Bay will have to earn their fifth straight victory without defenseman Zach Bogosian and center Anthony Cirelli as both players are out with shoulder injuries.

Puck drop inside Amalie Arena is scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday.