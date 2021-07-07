Bud Light offers free beer to Bolts fans following Stanley Cup win

TAMPA, Fla. — To celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, Tampa Bay fans can crack open a cold beer.
And, to make victory taste even better, that beer will be free.
Bud Light is offering hometown Bolts fans free 12-packs of beer.
The offer is part of Bud Light's Playoff Beerds program.
To claim your free 12-pack, head to Bud Light's website here.
Bud Light has also unveiled a commemorative beer bottle to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's win.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs with 1-0 win over Canadiens
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- Lightning's Pat Maroon secures Stanley Cup championship hat trick
- Search of collapsed Florida condo shifting from rescue to recovery
- U.S. Capitol Police to open Tampa field office to investigate insurrection
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter