Lightning

Bud Light offers free beer to Bolts fans following Stanley Cup win

The Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, thanks to their Game 5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

TAMPA, Fla. — To celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, Tampa Bay fans can crack open a cold beer. 

And, to make victory taste even better, that beer will be free

Bud Light is offering hometown Bolts fans free 12-packs of beer. 

The offer is part of Bud Light's Playoff Beerds program. 

To claim your free 12-pack, head to Bud Light's website here.

Bud Light has also unveiled a commemorative beer bottle to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's win.

Credit: Bud Light

