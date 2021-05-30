Lightning take on Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are skating closer to another Stanley Cup championship as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoff series.

The Hurricanes have home-ice advantage for the best-of-seven series as Central Division champions. The puck drops for Game 1 of Round 2 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Lightning are the reigning Stanley Cup champions and got a boost with the return of star Nikita Kucherov after he missed the regular season following hip surgery.

Kucherov had three goals and eight assists in a six-game series win against Florida in the first round.

Carolina won its own six-game series against Nashville in the first round.

The Hurricanes will also have an increased capacity of more than 16,000 fans for home games. The Lightning announced this week they would have an increased capacity of 13,500 fans at Amalie Arena, up from 9,000 allowed in during Round 1.

