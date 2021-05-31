Lightning look to extend lead over Hurricanes in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2

The puck drops for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are skating closer to another Stanley Cup championship as they continue to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Even though the Hurricanes had home-ice advantage in Game 1 Sunday, that didn't stop the Bolts from winning 2-1.

Carolina will have the same advantage when the teams hit the ice Tuesday for Game 2 since they are the Central Division champions.

Puck drops for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As for the Bolts, the keeper of the cup got a boost with the return of star Nikita Kucherov after he missed the regular season following hip surgery.

Kucherov had three goals and eight assists in a six-game series win against the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Carolina won its own six-game series against Nashville in the first round.

The Hurricanes will also have an increased capacity of more than 16,000 fans for home games. The Lightning announced this week they would have an increased capacity of 13,500 fans at Amalie Arena, up from 9,000 allowed in during Round 1.