Tampa Bay History Center historian to drop puck at Lightning game to celebrate Black History Month

There also will be an in-game auction for a Black History Month jersey, the team said.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning face off Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers, they will continue the celebration of Black History Month.

The Tampa Bay History Center's Curator of Black History, Fred Hearns, will be doing the honors of the puck drop for the game at the Amalie Arena, said a spokesperson for the Lightning.

There will also be a stage banner on the plaza in honor of Black History Month.

Hockey fans can look forward to the national anthem sang by Sonya Bryson-Kirksey and a DJ at the arena for entertainment.

Welcomes messages will be from St. Peter Claver, Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, Urban League of Hillsborough County, Pinellas County Urban League, National Coalition of 100 Black Woman, Men of Vision, Skills Center, Gentlemen's Quest, IDEA School and Tampa Housing Authority.

Something else to look forward to? There will be an in-game auction going on for a Black History Month jersey and a possible helmet with Willie O'Ree decal, the Lightning said.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. with this being the first in two meetings this season between the teams, a news release from the NHL team said. The Bolts will be making a trip to Edmonton on March 12.