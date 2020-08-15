Live updates: Lightning take on Blue Jackets in Game 3

The teams took the ice at 7:30 p.m.

TORONTO, ON — After the Lightning fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2, the two teams are currently facing-off in Game 3 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1 went into five overtime periods before Brayden Point scored the game-winner at 10:27 to give the Bolts a 3-2 victory. It also gave the Lightning their first playoff win against the Blue Jackets, after being swept in the first round of last year's playoffs. The teams combined for 151 shots — the most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

Game 2 in Toronto did not find the same momentum for the Bolts, who took a 3-1 loss. The team's only goal was scored during the first period by Nikita Kucherov. The Lightning tried a final effort, in the end, to close the scoring gap, pulling goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, but just could not get it done.

That's why we say "you can't win them all." The two teams are now tied up as they await puck drop in Game 3.

The Lightning need a win today to regain the lead during this playoffs round.

We're helping keep you up to speed as you support the Bolts from afar. Here's how the game is playing out, with our live blog below:

7:24 P.M. (Aug. 15)

Get excited Bolts fans it's almost game time!

