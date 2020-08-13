Lightning ready for Game 2 against Blue Jackets

The two teams will face off again today at 3 p.m. in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — After a historic win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing them again Thursday for Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1 went into five overtime periods before Brayden Point scored the game-winner at 10:27 to give the Bolts a 3-2 victory. It also gave the Lightning their first playoff win against the Blue Jackets, after being swept in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The teams combined for 151 shots — the most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

The two teams will face off today at 3 p.m. in Toronto.

