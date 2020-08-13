x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Lightning ready for Game 2 against Blue Jackets

The two teams will face off again today at 3 p.m. in Toronto.
Credit: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) hits Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches during the second overtime period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — After a historic win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing them again Thursday for Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1 went into five overtime periods before Brayden Point scored the game-winner at 10:27 to give the Bolts a 3-2 victory. It also gave the Lightning their first playoff win against the Blue Jackets, after being swept in the first round of last year's playoffs. 

The teams combined for 151 shots — the most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

The two teams will face off today at 3 p.m. in Toronto.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter