TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning has re-signed forward Brayden Point to a new three-year contract.

The deal is worth an average annual value of $6.75 million.

The 23-year-old skated in 79 games with the team during the 2018-2019 season, accounting for 41 goals and 92 points to go along with a plus-27 rating.

“He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice," Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois wrote in an email.

The 5-foot-10, 166-pound forward ranked second on the team for goals and was third for both assists and points. He also tied for sixth in the NHL for goals and was 12th for points.

The Calgary, Alberta, native led the NHL for power-play goals with 20 and was tied for sixth for power-play points, boasting 35.

"We look forward to getting Brayden back on the ice with his Lightning teammates as soon as possible," BriseBois said.

Point has skated in 229 career NHL games. He was originally drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 79th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

