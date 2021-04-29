Vasilevskiy blanks Stars, again; Lightning beat Dallas 3-0

Tampa Bay now only trails Vegas for most wins this season.

Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 victory against the Dallas Stars.

Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since April 4-6.

This is the third time this season the Bolts have shut out Dallas.

