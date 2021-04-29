Vasilevskiy blanks Stars, again; Lightning beat Dallas 3-0

Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-0 victory against the Dallas Stars.
Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since April 4-6.
This is the third time this season the Bolts have shut out Dallas.
Tampa Bay now only trails Vegas for most wins this season, the Gold Knights hold the lead by just one game.
What other people are reading right now:
- Former President Donald Trump says Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate
- 'Operation Dirty Water': 6 charged in $54 million drug bust with ties to the Mexican cartel
- Florida Legislature close to banning vaccine passports, but proof of vaccines has been around for decades
- St. Pete probationary officer arrested, fired after investigators say he used woman's credit card
- Report: Cruises could restart this summer under CDC guidance
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter