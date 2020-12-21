Tampa Bay Lightning plans to have fans at Amalie Arena during regular season

The recent Stanley Cup champs made the announcement in an email sent to season ticket holders Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good news, Bolts fans!

After Amalie Arena unveiled a safety plan for reopening, the Tampa Bay Lightning says it's getting ready to welcome fans back for the 2021 season.

In an email sent to season ticket holders, the recent Stanley Cup champs assured fans the team is working on finalizing plans for the upcoming 2021 season, which includes bringing fans back to Amalie Arena.

The new season starts on Jan. 13 and training camp begins on Jan. 3, according to the team. 28 of the 56 games will be played at home.

"...please note our schedule is not yet finalized, but we will share with you as soon as we have it along with other pertinent information, like the number of fans that will be permitted inside AMALIE Arena for our games, STM plans and other ticketing options," the letter said in part.

And, season ticket holders will get first priority when purchasing tickets, the letter said.

While the letter itself doesn't guarantee fans will be able to attend games, a FAQ on the NHL Lightning website answers the question of whether fans will be allowed to cheer on the Lightning in person.

"Yes, we are set to begin the season with a limited capacity. Capacity may be adjusted throughout the season based on local, state, and federal governments, health officials and the NHL," the team wrote on its website.

Exactly what that looks like and how many fans will be allowed inside Amalie Arena is still to be determined and the team says details will be released in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Amalie Arena announced fans would be allowed to attend the first 13 home games of the Toronto Raptors, who call the arena a temporary home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Dec. 19, up to 3,200 fans were allowed into the Raptors' preseason game against the Miami Heat. And, on Dec. 23, up to 3,800 people can attend the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

