Brayden Point scores twice in 3rd period to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

Puck drops at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Game 2 of Round 1.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers 5-4 to take Game 1 of their Round 1 playoff series.

Nothing to see here, just Brayden Point scoring more playoff game-winners pic.twitter.com/7ubMLhlRqi — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) May 17, 2021

The 9,646 fans inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise witnessed the first-ever playoff series between the two in-state rivals. And, the game lived up to its hype. It was fast, physical, included many fights and four game-tying goals.

There were two fights not even four minutes into the game.

Period ends with another fight. What a start to the series. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 17, 2021

Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance of the season for the defending Stanley Cup champs, and Blake Coleman had a short-handed goal.

Kucherov also had an assist. It was a strong showing after he missed the regular season due to a hip surgery late last year.

Three points for Kucherov in his first game back... all on the power play. Unreal. — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) May 17, 2021

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves. Victor Hedman had three assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Owen Tippitt also recorded a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal against his former team.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots. Keith Yandle and Sam Bennett each had two assists for Florida.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday in Sunrise.

