TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning franchise founder Phil Esposito has been elected to the team's inaugural Hall of Fame, the Bolts announced Wednesday.

He is joined by former Lightning players Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis, both of which were automatic inductees as they are the team's only two players to have their jersey numbers retired.

Tampa Bay fans can see Esposito, Lecavalier and St. Louis be inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, on the ice at Amalie Arena. General admission tickets for the event will be available through Ticketmaster for $30, while season ticket members can purchase tickets for $20.

"More than 30 alumni spanning all 30 years of Bolts hockey will be on hand to celebrate," the team stated in a news release.

Along with executive Henry Paul, Esposito founded the Lightning franchise. The team began playing in 1992 at Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Esposito served as Tampa Bay's general manager for the organization's first seven seasons and then went on to join the Bolts radio team as a color commentator during the 1999-00 season, which he still does currently.

In 2011, the Lightning honored Esposito with a bronze statue, which fans can see in front of the grand entry on Ford Thunder Alley at the arena.