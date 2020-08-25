Lightning look to even series with the Bruins in Game 2

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues in Toronto.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even their series with the Boston Bruins as Round 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Lightning lost the first game of the series 3-2 on Sunday, after initially falling behind 3-0. Bolts defenseman Victor Hedman managed to score two goals in the third period, but Boston was able to hold on to the lead in the closing moments of the game.

History is in the Lightning's favor. Tampa Bay has won five of its last six playoff meetings against Boston, including a 3-2 win in the second Round Robin game this postseason. The Lightning have faced the Bruins twice before in a best-of-seven playoff series, most recently in the 2018 Second Round when the Bolts won four in a row after dropping the opener to advance with a 4-1 series win.

One question mark for Tuesday night's game is defenseman Ryan McDonagh. He will be a game time decision after leaving Game 1 halfway through the third period. McDonagh leads the NHL in time on the ice this post-season, so his presence will be likely be felt if he does not play in Game 2.

