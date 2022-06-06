Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 preview: Back to winning ways

After looking sluggish in Games 1 & 2, the Bolts proved the Prince of Wales Trophy is still within reach.

TAMPA, Fla. — It took 51 shots, but the Tampa Bay find-a-ways are still in contention for the Eastern Conference title.

Sure, they could have lost Game 3 and rattled off four straight victories, but no NHL team has ever overcome that deficit in the conference finals. So it is safe to say the Bolts saved their season in the final minute thanks to Ondrej Palat's game-winning goal.

“He’s got that ability to play that blue collar game with white collar players and that's a great trait to have," head coach Jon Cooper said.

Palat found the back of the net, but the real star of that play was Nikita Kucherov who tucked a backhanded pass right onto the tape of Palat.

With those theatrics, the Lightning became the sixth team in NHL history to have multiple playoff game-winning goals in the final minute of regulation.

Kucherov had ridiculous passes on both of them.

“I think, for everybody, it’s important to step up and elevate your game, mine as well. You’re down 2-0. You’re playing on home ice. You want to play better than you did in the first two," Kucherov said.

The former Hart Trophy winner leads the team with 20 postseason points. He is the first Lightning player to reach 50 playoff goals and will have to continue to shine if this squad has any chance to come back against New York.

While Palat's goal was the difference-maker on the scoreboard, the Tampa Bay Lightning worked their tail off all game long to be in a position to win that contest.

There are three things the Bolts did well, which could carry into Thursday's tilt with the Rangers.

First, they peppered Igor Shesterkin with shots.

"You know, he's a great goalie and the first two games we didn't shoot enough," Palat said. "So, you know, the message was, we need to shoot more. We need to get in front of his eyes a little bit more."

The Rangers were a bit ticked off by that, especially since the Bolts drew two goalie interference penalties by clipping the soon-to-be Vezina winner.

The hostility might heighten, but the Bolts are not changing their game plan.

"There's always that fine line. You know, it's a matter of taking his eyes away," Corey Perry said. "We're going to go there. We're going to make it hard. it's just our identity as a team."

The Lightning was able to get three against Igor last night, but the Bolts have only scored three times in the entire series when not on the man-advantage.

Another important winning formula for the Lightning is puck management. In the first two matchups, the team turned the puck over more than 20 times. That's almost unheard of from this squad. The giveaways number shrunk to six in Game 3 and that made a huge difference.

"You got to tuck pucks behind their defense and basically put the work boots on and go get it," Cooper said. "Then you can start doing some of the things that, you know, we plan to do. But if you turn the puck over, it's a recipe for disaster."

The Lightning is fully aware they have to win one more contest to truly feel like they're back in this series. It took a couple of games to get the engine running, they figured out how to get in the win column, and now they just need to bring the same type of effort.

"By no means can we hang our hat because we scored a goal with 42 seconds left and won a hockey game that, 'oh, we're good.' That game had overtime, probably written all over it and who knows what happens then? We still have to go out and perform and it would be, you know, amateur of us to think that because we snuck a game out at the end, that all we're good," Cooper said.

