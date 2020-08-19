Lightning look to clinch series against Columbus in Game 5

The Bolts want redemption after being swept in the playoffs last year.

TORONTO, ON — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hoping to clinch the Eastern Conference first round of the NHL playoffs by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5.

The Bolts currently hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning the last two games.

"With a victory in Game 5, the Lightning will not only finally put to rest last year's playoff disappointment against the Blue Jackets, but they'll set themselves up more favorably to go deep in this postseason," writes Lightning beat writer Bryan Burns.

Game 5 begins at noon Wednesday in Toronto. Steven Stamkos will again be off the Bolts' lineup after a lower-body injury.

The Bolts' story isn't unique today. NHL-wide, the Lightning, Bruins, Avalanche and Flyers are all one win away from advancing in the NHL playoffs and feel a sense of urgency to finish the task as soon as possible.

Follow our live blog below for coverage of the game:

10 a.m. - Aug. 19, 2020

Here's a look at the stats ahead of Game 5. Lightning Radio pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. on 95.3 WDAE.

