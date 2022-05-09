Game 6 start time set as Lightning try to defeat Leafs

Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs is tied 2-2.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning toppled the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Sunday night to even their series 2-2 in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

The victory forces a Game 6. And the hockey league has now released details about the match-up.

Puck drop for Game 6 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, in Tampa.

It will be broadcast on TBS in the United States and on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

But, before all that, the Bolts next take on the Leafs in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday in Toronto. Game 5 will be shown on ESPN2 in the U.S. An official Lightning watch party will be held at Armature Works.

Keep an eye on the free 10 Tampa Bay app and on the Lightning's social media channels for any announcement about a Game 6 watch party on Thursday.