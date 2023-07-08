Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for 2023-24 season go on sale this month

The season home opener is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Amalie Arena against the Nashville Predators.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay Lightning fans – you'll soon be able to buy single-game tickets for all games at Amalie Arena during the 2023 preseason and the 2023-24 regular season.

The Bolts announced Monday that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Special presales will start with Lightning Season Ticket Members at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Anyone who is wanting to snag a ticket can do so by heading over to the Tampa Bay Lighting website. Other presale groups include the Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders and members of the Lightning Insider email club.

But before buying tickets, you might want to check out the full 2023-24 schedule that the Lightning announced back in June.

The Bolts will be out on the ice for an 82-game campaign and will play their first six of nine games at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay will play all NHL teams at least twice and also teams in their division four times except Florida and Detroit. Those two specific teams will go up against the Lightning on three occasions.

The team will also face the Metropolitan Division three times each and come up against every Western Conference opponent two times -- one at home and one on the road.