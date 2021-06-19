Get some swag: Catch 2 Tampa Bay Lightning gear giveaways ahead of Game 4

Be loud with some Bolts swag.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the way to New York? You'll want to show off your Bolts blue with pride.

You'll also stand out! ThunderBug, the Tampa Bay Lightning mascot, will be roaming Tampa International Airport's main terminal Saturday and passing out some extra swag to fans.

Look for him between 2-4 p.m. for the chance to get some rally towels, light-up foam batons and clappers, according to a news release.

For people staying in town, there's another planned swag giveaway from 2-4 p.m. at Westfield Brandon.

The Lightning (2-1) take on the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. The puck drops at 8 p.m. on USA Network.